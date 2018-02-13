Gov. Hogan Names 2018 "Year of Frederick Douglass" - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Gov. Hogan Names 2018 "Year of Frederick Douglass"

Posted: Feb 13, 2018 4:51 PM Updated:
Frederick Douglass Frederick Douglass

ANNAPOLIS, Md.– Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday signed a proclamation declaring 2018 as the “Year of Frederick Douglass” in honor of the 200th anniversary of the birth of the famed abolitionist, writer, and orator.

Known as the “Father of America’s Civil Rights Movement,” Douglass was born in Talbot County, Maryland, and his birthday is celebrated nationally on Feb. 14. Maryland will honor Douglass’ life and legacy with special events, celebrations and commemorations throughout the year.

The governor was joined by descendants of Frederick Douglass, as well as Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and county and state officials, to present the proclamation in a ceremony at the Maryland State House.

“Frederick Douglass’ contributions to society transcend race, nationality, or religion, and his fight for human rights and equality still resonates to this day,” Gov. Hogan said.

He also announced the introduction of a new driving tour, “Frederick Douglass: Following in His Footsteps.” The 131-mile journey highlights sites and areas of Maryland that impacted Douglass' life. From his birthplace on the Eastern Shore, to Baltimore where he escaped to freedom, visitors will be able to retrace his journey to freedom and his eventual return to Annapolis as a national leader.

During the ceremony, documentary quilt storyteller Joan M.E. Gaither unveiled three Frederick Douglass quilts – one for each of the three Maryland locations that shaped his life and legacy. More than 300 people of all ages helped to stitch the vibrant, mixed-media quilts. They will be featured as a traveling display throughout the state during the year-long commemoration.

For a listing of events and activities taking place across the state throughout the year and for more information on the driving tour, click here or call 1-800-719-5900. Visitors are encouraged to share their “Year of Frederick Douglass” on social media using the hashtag #FrederickDouglass.

