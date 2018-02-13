Speed Limit Changes in Salisbury Bypass Work Zone

SALISBURY, Md.- Drivers on the Salisbury Bypass will now have to slow down even more when passing through the construction zones. Starting Tuesday, the new posted speed limit is 45 miles per hour.

The original speed limit in the work zones was 55 mph. However, the Maryland State Highway Administration changed the speed due to an increase of construction crews moving in and out of the site.

"It's primarily because of the construction activity, we've had crews here all winter but there hasn't been a lot of equipment moving in and out of the work zone. That's all about to change," said SHA spokesman Bob Rager.

The project, which involves rehabilitating 11 bridges on the bypass, started back in August 2016. After nearly two years, SHA says the work is ahead of schedule and is slated to be completed by Memorial Day.

SHA also said the new 45 mph speed limit signs would be posted by Tuesday afternoon. But it's not just SHA that is concerned with the strip of highway.

"There's been a bunch of accidents over there in the construction zone lately," said Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Perretta.

Although some recent tractor-trailer crashes that occurred in the construction zone is a concern, SHA says those wrecks were just one factor in deciding to slow drivers down.

Some people who live in the area and use the bypass regularly say they think they change is good.

"It'll force people to slow down and think more even when you're rushing," Brittney Savage said.

But others never saw an issue in the first place.

"It hasn't really bothered me, I haven't had any problem with people speeding. The construction zone has been there for a while, so I don't think it's going to be a big problem," Bruce Lassman said.