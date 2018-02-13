Blades Thanks Delaware National Guard During Contaminated Water Situation

BLADES, Del. - The community in Blades is giving back to the Delaware National Guard troops who have spent the past five days distributing and delivering water good for cooking and drinking.

On , a free lunch from Panera Bread was delivered. night, Blades residents brought dinner and various snacks as well. Officer in Charge First Lt. James Willey says being in Blades has been humbling.

"The community has been very gracious for what we've been able to accomplish here," he says.



He says it means a lot to his fellow soldiers to serve an area many of them call home.



“What’s pretty unique about the guard is that we’re able to support obviously operations overseas but in a moments notice we can support the community as well,” he says. “So we got this and were able to mobilize within pretty much an hour.”



The guardsmen have also hand delivered water to people like Lucy Rigby who are unable to get to the fire hall themselves.



"They've been so helpful. They came to the door the other day and talked," she says. "It just made you feel secure that somebody is helping and watching out."



Willey says their unit is prepared to stay in Blades as long as necessary, though a solution may be in sight. The town says the carbon filtration system is scheduled for a Wednesday delivery.



The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Division of Public Health hosted a public meeting on the water contamination on night at the Blades Fire Hall.