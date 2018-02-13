Maryland State Lawmaker Pushing Bill to Limit Eastern Shore Input on New Bay Bridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Plenty of traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge means plenty of opinions on how to fix it. That's what Republican Sen. Ed Reilly of Anne Arundel County is trying to change this year.

"This is a discussion which is long overdue. We know we need more capacity," Reilly said.

Reilly is pushing Senate Bill 34 - a bill that would limit Eastern Shore counties' say in building another bay crossing. According to a 2015 Bay Bridge report, more than 92,000 cars will travel daily across the current bridge by the year 2040.

Reilly says that worries him.

"We want it to be a logical, engineering, and environmental discussion," Reilly said.

It's a discussion that may not include Eastern Shore neighbors like Ed Bozel, who already has his opinion about the current bridge.

"I think they ought to put a U-turn in the one they got!" Bozel said.

Bozel says the bill is simply not fair.

"He has an opinion. I have mine. I think he's wrong," Bozel said.

James and Janice Cunningham say they agree with Reilly - a bridge must be built.

"It's overdue. It's overdue by a while," James said.

But when it comes to Reilly's bill - that's something they can't agree with him on.

"That Bay Bridge is going to be somewhere on the Eastern Shore, so the people here should definitely have a say on where it goes," Janice said.

But Reilly argues there's too much traffic and not enough time.

The bridge, he says, must be built soon.

"I understand their concerns but I think 400,000 people on the Eastern Shore shouldn't hold 5 million people on the Western Shore hostage," Reilly said.