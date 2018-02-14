Delaware Lawmakers Pitch Extra $1.4M in State Police Funding

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Several Delaware lawmakers say they want to give state police $1.4 million more than requested.

The funding would create a full-time Special Operations Response Team and replace bulletproof vests.

Sen. Dave Lawson, R-Marydel, a retired state trooper, says the part-time nature of the SORT team decreases response time and increases costs. SORT is used to handle standoffs including those barricaded inside or with hostages.

Lawson and state Rep. William Carson, D-Smyrna, also pitched $130,000 for about 130 more bulletproof vests, as Gov. John Carney's proposed plan allocates enough money to buy about 58 vests when 191 are set to expire next year. If proposed funding is included in the approved state spending plan, the state police budget would increase to about $119.5 million.