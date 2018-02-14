Arrest Made in Dover Arson Case

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department has made an arrest in an arson case from Dec. 26.

Around 12:45 a.m. on the aforementioned date a man entered the parking lot of 613 Clara Street and set fire to an RV, causing $166,000 in damage. The fire also caused $16,000 in damage to a Capital School District bus.

Detectives posted still images from surveillance footage on social media, and the public was able to help identify the man as 37-year-old Amos Small.

Small was arrested without incident on Tuesday and charged with second-degree arson, third-degree burglary and reckless burning. He was released on unsecured bond.