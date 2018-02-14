Trump Administration Proposes Replacing Some Food Stamp Benefits with Boxes of Food

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A proposal included in President Donald Trump's fiscal 2019 budget would make significant cuts to the food stamp program over the next decade, in part by replacing some food stamp benefits with boxes of food.

The proposal would cut the SNAP program (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) budget by almost 30 percent over the next 10 years.

The administration says the proposal would reduce the overall cost of the program by about $213 billion in those ten years.

Part of the plan includes moving some monthly benefits out of cards and into boxes.

The Trump administration is proposing families that receive $90 or more in food stamps get a 'harvest box' full of non-perishable foods.

The Trump administration says everything included in the boxes would be produced in the United States.

The boxes would make up for about half of people's monthly cash benefits.

The remainder of those benefits would still be given to recipients on an electronic card.

In a statement to WBOC, Maryland Republican Congressman Andy Harris said the proposal that will spend money on food grown in the U.S. will be of "great benefit to farmers on the Eastern Shore of Maryland."

Taylor Lawson is almost seven months pregnant and homeless after losing her job. She receives $192 a month in food stamps.

She said she isn't sure how effective the plan would be, especially for those who are homeless.

"The canned foods -- how are we going to cook it? Walk around with a can opener and carry around your cans all day because you're scared that somebody else is going to take it?" said Lawson.

The Trump administration did not exactly detail how families would receive the food boxes.

The Trump administration calls the proposal a "cost effective approach" with "no loss in food benefits to participants."

The budget plan still needs to be approved by Congress.