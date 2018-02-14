Salisbury Couple Shares Advice for Lifetime Love

SALISBURY, Md.- Dick and Mae Fleck have spent a lot of Valentine's Days together: they will celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary this summer.

And while they're reserved about telling others how to manage their marriages, the Salisbury couple shared with WBOC a few tips that have helped them keep the love alive, not just on Valentine's Day, but every day.

"Don't stay together for the children," said Dick.

He said constant bickering can take a toll on children who find themselves caught in the middle and stressed out.

Both Dick and Mae know from firsthand experience about marriages that cannot be saved. Both have been divorced but see the experience as something of a blessing that helped bring them together.

Another tip: communication.

"You have to talk things out," said Dick. "Don't argue and fight. Talk."

Along with communication, Mae added: consideration.

"You've got to think about the other guy's feelings," said Mae. "If I do such and such, it's probably going to upset him."

Shared interests help, too. On a recent afternoon, WBOC caught up with the Flecks at the Mac Senior Center where they visit several times a week.

And what's not shared, according to the Flecks, needs to be tolerated.

"He's a slob," chuckled Mae.

A sense of humor has obviously served this couple well as does a genuine sense of respect.

And if they had any advice for people in new relationships hoping the other person will change, it would be this: don't bet on it.

"If somebody does something on a regular basis that you find annoying," said Dick, "probably not going to change that."