3 Arrested on Multiple Weapons Charges After Seaford Theft

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two people in connection with the theft of several guns from a Seaford home. Troopers said a third person was arrested for buying one of the stolen guns.

Police said the incident was reported on Sunday morning, Feb. 11, when a 29-year-old man from Seaford reported that six guns and Dewalt power tools were taken from his home while he was out of town.

Troopers said a further investigation revealed that the victim allowed 24-year-old Marissa Schurman of Milford to stay at his home for approximately two weeks while he was away. Investigators said that during this timeframe, Schurman allowed her boyfriend, 26-year-old Roland C. Wainwright of Frederica, to also stay at the home. Police said the investigation discovered that Wainwright had pawned four of the guns,mas well as the tools that belonged to the victim.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, Schurman and Wainwright responded to Troop 3 where both were taken into custody without incident. Police said further investigation revealed that one of the firearms, a Colt .38 revolver had been sold to 19-year-old Marc Johnson of Milford.

Police said the gun was recovered and Johnson was also arrested.

Schurman was charged with six counts of theft of a firearm. She was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $18,000 unsecured bond.

Wainwright was charged with six counts of theft of a firearm, six counts of theft, five counts of falsifying business records, and five counts of selling stolen property. He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and ordered held on $34,000 secured bond.

Johnson was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and receiving a stolen firearm. He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and ordered held on $13,000 secured bond.

This case continues to remain under investigation for the recovery of the sixth firearm that was alleged to have been stolen. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Troop 5, TFC. Z. Bonniwell at 302-232-3482. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com