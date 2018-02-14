Police: DAFB Airman Charged With Raping, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl

CAMDEN WYOMING, Del.- Authorities say an Air Force reservist stationed at Dover Air Force Base has been charged with raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Byron P. White of Camden-Wyoming, Del., following an investigation into a 14-year-old female that reported sexual abuse.

The investigation began on Dec. 19, 2017, when Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit received information through a DFS 24-hour hotline that the girl indicated she had been impregnated by an adult male. Through further investigations, it was confirmed that the 14-year-old was pregnant and she disclosed that the father of the child was White. Detectives said they discovered that the victim had been in an active sexual relationship with White since May of 2017. The incidents were reported to have occurred at White’s home on Henry Cowgill Road.

White was a United States Air Force Reservist and was serving on orders at DAFB. White was arrested and taken to Troop 3 where he was charged with 9 counts of third-degree rape and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

White was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $200,000 secured bond.

Last week, another DAFB airman, 21-year-old Zepplin Taylor-McGinness, was arrested following accusations that he raped a runaway 14-year-old girl.