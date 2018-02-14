11th Confirmed Flu-Related Death in Delaware

DELAWARE - Delaware's Division of Public Health has confirmed the eleventh influenza-related death, but this is the only death due to the flu epidemic without previous underlying health conditions.

DPH says a 47-year-old female from New Castle County died, but records indicate she had not recieved a flu vaccine this season.



DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said, “Our hearts go out to her family, and to the families of the other ten victims who have succumbed to this terrible disease. This most recent flu-related death is a solemn and stark reminder that the flu is unpredictable and can be fatal to individuals who are considered otherwise healthy. The number of influenza cases in Delaware is continuing to rise. We urge you more than ever to make sure you are washing your hands frequently, staying home when sick to prevent the spread of the disease to others, and if you have not already done so, to go get your flu vaccine.”



Additionally, initial reports show that laboratory-confirmed flu cases for the week ending Feb. 10 have again increased to over 1,200. DPH says the numbers are not final at this time, so the one-week total will likely be even higher.

DPH officials strongly encourage individuals, or their children, who becomes ill with influenza-like symptoms (fever with cough or sore throat), to stay home from work or school, until they are fever-free for 24 hours so as not to spread the virus to others. They should also call their doctor or go to a walk in clinic as soon as possible - the doctor may place them on antivirals to help fight the disease.

Governor John Carney is also sending an email to all state and school district employees on how to further prevent the spread of flu in Delaware, including by getting a flu vaccine and staying home from work if sick.



According to the DPH, three deaths have been reported in Sussex County with the rest coming from New Castle County. Victim ages range from 47 to 93-years-old. All had underlying health conditions, besides this one.