MSP Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Arrest

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Maryland State Police said troopers arrested a woman Wednesday after conducting a traffic stop and finding heroin in her car.

It happened in the parking lot of Royal Farms on Golf Coarse Road around 1:38 p.m. According to police, troopers from the Berlin Barrack pulled Morgan Marie Chambers, 28 of Great Mills, Md, over for a traffic stop and noticed what they believed to be criminal activity. Police said Chambers then gave written consent for officers to search her car, which is when they found the heroin.

Police said Chambers had her two children, ages 6 and 4, in the car. The Worcester County Department of Social Services arrived on scene to take custody of her two children, police said.

Chambers was arrested for the possession of a controlled dangerous substance and ordered held in the Worcester County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.