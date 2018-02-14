Frederick Douglass Honored on 200th Birthday

EASTON, Md.- On a day with plenty of pink and red, it was nothing but love for one bronze statue of one most interesting man born on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

On his 200th birthday, people from across Delmarva gathered to honor Frederick Douglass in front of the Talbot County Courthouse in Easton.

Douglass' descendents joining together, laying down a wreath in front of his statue. It was a ceremony that Douglass' fifth generation nephew, Tarence Bailey, found hard to explain.

"I'm...I'm lost for words," Bailey said.

Douglass was an abolitionist, author, and politican, but for Bailey, Douglass was a hero who perservered.

"Keep it up. Don't quit. Can't means won't," Bailey said.

And not too far away in the town of Queen Anne, even more people gathered near Douglass' birthplace by the Tuckahoe River, breaking ground in a park renamed in Douglass' honor.

And for Douglass' distant cousin, Dale Green, Wednesday's celebration took on a different meaning.

"I see something named in honor of him, I'm reminded of the importance of service," Green said.