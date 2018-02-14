Travel Writer, PBS Host Rick Steves Stumps for Marijuana Legalization in Delaware

Travel Author and PBS Host Rick Steves speaks in support of legislation in Delaware's House to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.

DOVER, Del.- Travel author and PBS Host Rick Steves, a vocal supporter of legalizing recreational marijuana for adults, spoke on Wednesday at Delaware's statehouse in support of legislation to legalize pot in the First State.

Steves, who is also a board member of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, has recently paid visits to statehouses in the U.S. to advocate for legalizing marijuana. His visit to Delaware coincided with a meeting of the state's marijuana legalization task force, which has written a draft report of how a system for legalized pot might actually operate.

As a resident of Washington, a state that has legalized recreational use of marijuana, Steves said the move to legitimize pot is eliminating an illegal black market for the drug.

"I look out my window and it looks just like it did before, except we're not arresting poor people and black people and we're not diverting our precious law enforcement resources to things like running down pot smokers," Steves said.

Still, many law enforcement officials, like Jeff Horvath with the Delaware Police Chiefs' Council, remain leery of the proposal to legalize marijuana in Delaware, believing it will increase impaired driving without a strict standard to enforce laws against DUIs for marijuana.

"How do we detect that?" he said. "We only have a handful of drug detection officers around the state so a lot of officers need to be trained for that."