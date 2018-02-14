Police Investigating Dover Home Invasion

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating an early Wednesday morning armed home invasion in which two people stole electronics, jewelry and cellphones, among other items.

The incident happened between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 900 Block of Woodcrest Drive. According to police, one of the male victims was leaving his home when we has approached by two men. Police said the robbers then forced their way into the home and demanded money from the victims after making them lie on the floor. One of the suspects was also armed with a black and silver handgun, police said. The two men then stole two XBOX game systems, jewelry, wallet, clothing, cellphones, and car keys, according to the report.

Police said the victims were fearful of getting up because they believed the two men were still in the apartment, but once they did, they had to use their neighbor's phone to notify police. Police said the suspects were described as two black males, wearing all black clothing as well as black masks.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with more information to call the department at at 302-736-7130, or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.