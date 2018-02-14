Blades Begins Installation of Carbon Filtration System

BLADES, Del. - A carbon filtration system was delivered to the town of Blades on Wednesday afternoon.

The system is the first step to restoring water to the town's three contaminated wells. The wells tested positive for perfluorinated compounds and within a week the town is beginning the process to clean out the tanks.

"It's a big relief that this is here. It's a start. I know we still have a little bit of time before we get here, but we're going, we're going just as hard as we can go," Blades Town Water and Maintenance Supervisor Brandon Slater said.

Samuary Long lives across the street from the town hall, where the installation took place. He said he's thankful drinking water will be brought back soon.

"It's a little bit of a hassle because my grandmother, when I go off on the weekends and she runs out of water, she can't pick up six gallon boxes of water," Long said.

Whitney Wright says the town has been wonderful at informing the community and working quickly to fix the problem.

"As a town we're able to see the action was immediate and so that was just really relieving thing for everyone, I feel like," Wright said.

The installation is just step one of the process. Carbon is scheduled to be delivered and placed into the system on Friday. Once the water has been tested with the carbon filtration system, the town wells can begin the flushing process in Blades.