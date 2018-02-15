Man Flown to Hospital Following Route 50 Crash in Easton

EASTON, Md.- One person was flown to the hospital early Thursday morning following a crash on US Route 50 in Talbot County, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on westbound Route 50 at Rabbit Hill Road in Easton.

Police said the driver, Ronald Lloyd Bateman, 40, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was flown to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of Route 50 were closed for about an hour. The entire scene was cleared by about 6 am.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Cordova Fire Department and the Easton Fire Department responded to the incident.

The investigation in ongoing.