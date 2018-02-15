Maryland Senator Jim Mathias Seeks for Re-Election in 2018

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Eastern Shore Sen. Mathias has filed for re-election in this fall’s Maryland Senate election.

In a statement, the Democrat who represents the Maryland Senate's District 38, expressed his gratitude to the people who continue to support him and urged him to file for re-election.

“I offer a huge thank-you to my family and the District 38 constituents for their continued support, in allowing me to be their trusted voice and representative as their senator in the Maryland General Assembly,” Mathias said. “Most importantly, I express my appreciation to my family, constituents, neighbors, and friends for their support and teamwork as we have successfully worked making a positive difference in the lives of so many Eastern Shore families. Although the Legislative Session and work is historically defined as 90 days annually, the great work and satisfaction my constituents afford me is serving them effectively with their issues and concerns, every day, all year long."

Mathias continued, “a deep sense of gratitude rises inside me every day for the opportunity our community affords me in this role. I’m honored to work with my colleagues in the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates, with Gov. Larry Hogan, and Comptroller Peter Franchot, in an effective and bipartisan manner for the priority needs of the people of the Lower Eastern Shore, including tourism, agriculture, small business, as well as our residents’ education, heath, environment, career opportunities, public safety, transportation, and much more. It’s clear my family, constituents, and the great people throughout the Eastern Shore are my energy and purpose for filing, to continue to successfully serve. I respectfully ask for our constituents’ continued support and advice as we continue serving and working together,” he concluded.

Republican Mary Beth Carozza, who represents District 38 in the Maryland House of Delegates, filed her candidacy for the District 38 Senate seat in November.