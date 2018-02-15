New Co-Working Office Space Opens in Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- A new office space in downtown Salisbury is putting a modern twist on the workplace.

"Synergy 208" is a co-work office space, which means entrepreneurs and business owners can rent out the various shared desks and six private offices inside.

"There's nothing like Synergy in Salisbury. It makes people take a new look at the opportunities downtown. When people call the office and inquire about office space, a lot of times they're not excited about looking at space downtown," said Andrew Ball with SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate.

Ball said the idea is to allow business owners to move out of those home offices and into the downtown Salisbury business environment at an affordable cost.

He said Synergy 208 allows business owners to network and collaborate if they wish.

Director of Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development Dave Ryan said Synergy 208 offers a look at future work spaces.

"Synergy reduces barriers. It reduces the barrier to actually start and fund a new office. And at the same time, it enhances collaboration and connectivity," said Ryan.

A list of available spaces available for rent can be found by clicking here.

Prices range from $225 to $750.