Construction to Close Cambridge Creek Drawbridge for Two Weeks

CAMBRIDGE, Md. -The Maryland State Highway Administration announced Thursday it will be closing the Cambridge Creek Drawbridge for repairs beginning March 5.

According to SHA, crews will be replacing gears in the drawbridge's mechanism as well as steel plates on the bridge's deck to reinforce the reliability of the bridge as peak boating season approaches. SHA officials said getting these repairs done quickly will help minimize the impacts on drivers, pedestrians and businesses ahead of the busy spring and summer tourist season.

SHA officials said beginning March 5, drivers and pedestrians will be directed from US 50 (Ocean Gateway) to make a right turn onto Cedar Street, another right turn onto Academy Street and then back to Maryland Avenue. Construction is expected to take up to two weeks, and marine traffic will not be impacted by these changes. MDOT SHA also said access to businesses will also remain open during these repairs.

The 80-year-old drawbridge sees more than 12,000 cars a day and opens for boaters more than 8,000 times a year, according to SHA. The drawbridge is also the second busiest bridge of SHA's 19 movable bridges.