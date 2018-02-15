Sheriff's Office, Police to Hold Civilian Active Shooter Training

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police are sponsoring a civilian active shooter training later this month.

The training is free and is designed to show how people can try to "increase their chances of surviving an active shooter event or other critical incident." It's built on the "Avoid, Deny, Defend" approach developed by ALERRT in 2004, according to the sheriff's office.

Topics will include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, psychological and physiological responses to critical incidents, civilian response options, medical issues and the role of professional guardians

The training is open to the public and will be held Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Allen Memorial Baptist Church. Any questions can be directed to the sheriff's office at 410-548-4891.