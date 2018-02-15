Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge to Close for Landscape Burning

SMYRNA, Del.- Heads-up if you live near Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge! Starting next week, the refuge will continue its landscape burning program.

From Feb. 19 through April 15, the final 500 acres of fields and wetlands will be burned. That timeline could change depending on burn conditions. Weather conditions, including rain and wind, will determine when the burning will occur.

The burning will benefit grassland wildlife, counteract against undesired non-native plant species and remove hazardous fuels from the land.

Due to the location of the burn, the entire refuge will need to be closed to the public until all burning activities are completed. Bombay Hook will update its website frequently to inform the public of its daily plans.

For more information, call 302-653-9345 or visit Bombay Hook's Facebook Page.