After Florida School Shooting, Some Delaware Schools Review Safety Plans and Heighten Police Presence

DOVER, Del. --- School district leaders in Kent and Sussex counties said security remains a major priority after Wednesday's deadly school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

Officials with the Capital and Indian River school districts said they plan to hold table-top review sessions for staff members about the active shooter scenarios following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Both school districts employ retired law enforcement officers as armed constables to help protect schools in the district, potentially if a gunman attacks students and staff. The constables work with police officers stationed at schools.

"Our duty is to protect everyone in this school from outside intruders or whatever. If and when that happens, and they bring their arms here we need someone here to eliminate that threat," said Charles Woodard, a constable with the Capital School District.

Adding the expertise of former law enforcement members has improved security and planning for potential active shooter scenarios, said Capital School District Superintendent Dan Shelton, who noted they help develop strategies for those situations.

"Those action plans are vetted throughout the entire school community and we use our school resource officers as well as our now school safety officers, our constables, to help build those plans," he said.

Indian River School District Superintendent Mark Steele said the presence of constables on campuses acts as a deterrent to those who might try to harm students and staff.

"If you can have the deterrent of having these people sometimes people would think 'I'm not going to do that,'" he said.