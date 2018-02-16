Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges

MILTON, Del. -- Delaware State Police arrested two suspects after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs in the Cool Spring Farms development on Thursday night.

Around 7:27 p.m. last night, the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) conducted a traffic stop on Fisher Road and made contact with the driver, identified as 47-year old Carolyn Faust of Lewes. Task force agents then came into contact with 55-year old, George Edwards of Milton who was walking to Faust’s car. Detectives were on alert as Edwards continued to walk towards them with his hands in his pockets. Detectives then commanded Edwards to remove his hands from his pockets, at which time he threw his hands up while throwing objects up into the air. Police say Edwards then tried to run away, but detectives used their taser, striking him and taking him into custody shortly thereafter.

Edwards was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, approximately 2.12 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately 3.54 grams of marijuana. Edwards was transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with Resisting Arrest, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Conspiracy 2nd, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Marijuana. He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex County Correctional Institution on $46,201.00 cash only bond.

Faust was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken into custody and transported to Troop 4 where she was charged with Conspiracy 2nd, Criminal Solicitation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and traffic related offenses. Faust was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $5,202.00 unsecured bond.