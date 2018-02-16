Teen Arrested for Threat Against High School

WOODSIDE, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Dover teenager after it was discovered that he made a threatening comment towards a high school.

Investigators says yesterday Delaware State Police Youth Aid Unit was made aware that a student from James H. Groves Adult High School located at 823 Walnut Shade Road, overheard another student make a threatening comment, saying he would do harm to the school. Members of the Troop 3 Youth Aid Unit immediately responded to the campus and investigated the allegation. Responding police officials determined 19-year-old Channing Fisher of Dover made the comment.

Fisher was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with Terroristic Threatening. Mr. Fisher and his residence were searched and no weapons were found. He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $2000.00 unsecured bond with a condition of the bond that he turn in any and all weapons and have no contact with any schools.