City of Salisbury Breaks Ground on Riverwalk Amphitheater

SALISBURY, Md. -- Today Mayor Jake Day and city officials, alongside U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, broke ground on the new Riverwalk Amphitheater.

Last summer plans for the amphitheater were discussed after the City of Salisbury announced it was selected to host the National Folk Festival for the next three years. The Riverwalk Amphitheater, included in the city’s “Envision Salisbury” 20-year master plan. Governor Larry Hogan out $500,000 toward revitalization funds for the construction of the venue. The venue will seat up to 650 and includes a vendor area for food and amenities during events.

"As a City - we are committed to no longer letting plans collect dust on a shelf. We are working hard to implement all of the revitalization plans that we have adopted,” said Jake Day, Salisbury Mayor. “This venue has the potential to be a jewel in the crown of our Riverwalk Park and our entire city; a public space designed for celebration of music and the arts, and just in time for the National Folk Festival."

Delmarva Veteran Builders is working in coordination with Vista Design on the design of the venue. Construction is expected to begin in March, with completion by July 31, 2018, ahead of the National Folk Festival, September 7th through the 9th.



“We are proud to serve the citizens and community of Salisbury and Wicomico County, a responsibility we do not take lightly,” said Chris Eccleston, Delmarva Veteran Builders. “It is our plan to incorporate sustainable and affordable practices in the construction of the venue as well as including public art in the design. This structure will be a monument for downtown and the local arts community for years to come.”