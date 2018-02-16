Milford Police Looking for Two in Armed Robbery Case

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police department said they're asking for the public's help in identifying two men who they said assaulted and robbed a man Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim was approached by two people in the area of Mispillion St. and McColley St. , where the men then hit the victim in the back of the head. Police said the two people then continued to assault the victim even after he had fallen to the ground. The suspects then stole the victim's wallet, which had identification information and an undisclosed amount of money inside, police said.

Police said the victim identified the two assailants as black males both between the ages of 28-30; the first suspect was 5’0”-5’2” and 200-220 lbs., and the second suspect was 5’5”-5’7” and 150-200 lbs. Police ask anyone with more information to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.