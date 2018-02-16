Battle Between Bills Over Potential Bay Crossing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Faces stern and focused, Eastern Shore lawmakers heard from Kent County neighbors on Friday who say they're worried over a new bill.

Senate Bill 34 is now making it's way through Annapolis, limiting how much say Eastern Shore counties have over a new Bay crossing.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Senator Ed Reilly of Anne Arundel County, says the bill could help solve a future problem where more than 92,000 cars are expected to cross the Bay Bridge everyday by 2040.

"This is a discussion which is long overdue. We know we need new capacity," Reilly said.

But now, some Eastern Shore lawmakers are firing back with their own bill - completely removing Kent County out of the equation over talks of building another Bay crossing.

"We thought it was an appropriate time to introduce a bill that really let's the rest of them know how we really feel and what impact it would have to Kent County," Republican Delegate Jay Jacobs said.



Jacobs, the bill's main sponsor, says Kent County simply doesn't want or need another bridge coming to their area, but Reilly argues that kind of thinking won't help solve a growing traffic problem.

"Four hundred thousand people on the Eastern Shore, shouldn't hold five million people on the Western Shore hostage," Reilly said.

But Jacobs says Reilly's bill simply isn't a solution.

"It was not a good idea to take the authority from the nine counties of the Eastern Shore," Jacobs said.

Reilly's bill was heard by a committee on Thursday. Jacob's bill is scheduled to have it's first hearing in March.