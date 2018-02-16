Riverwalk Amphitheater Breaks Ground in Salisbury

The City of Salisbury's mock up for the Riverwalk Amphitheater

SALISBURY, Md.- The Riverwalk Amphitheater broke ground on Friday afternoon in Salisbury with special guests Senator Ben Cardin and Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Mayor Jake Day says the amphitheater, being built by Delmarva Veteran Builders, will be around 750 to 1,000 lawn-style seats. He says the community has been asking for a space like this one.

"The amphitheater is actually part of our award-winning 2015 Downtown Master Plan which brought in thousands of people who articulated what they wanted in their downtown," Day said.

The city received $500,000 from Governor Larry Hogan and his administration, specifically to help with this construction. The amphitheater is scheduled to be completed by summer, just in time for the National Folk Festival in September.

Local Manager for the National Folk Festival Caroline O'Hare says this is one tangible way for people to start getting excited.

"We are really gonna blow away any visitor that comes to this festival, it's going to be so exciting," O'Hare said.

O'Hare says the first eight artists performing in the National Folk Festival will be announced next week.