Bethany Beach Bans Canopies

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Bethany Beach is the latest Delaware beach town to ban canopies.

After the required second reading of the ordinance, the town council voted 6-1 on Friday to prohibit canopies, tents, tarps and similar shading devices on their beaches year round. Councilwoman Rosemary Hardiman says the measure came after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey.

"[We had] 1253 people who responded to the survey," she says. "Over 70 percent of them said they didn't want canopies or tents."

Hardiman says many residents expressed displeasure at canopies blocking their view or being set up early in the day and left empty. Vice Mayor Lew Killmer--the sole no vote--said he understands those concerns and wish a compromise had been found.

"I think there is a need--especially for larger families and older people--to be under a canopy versus an umbrella," he tells WBOC.

The town says they will warn violators this summer instead of citing them, but in the future they may hire extra employees to help enforce the ban.

Hardiman says the next step is informing realtors and local homeowners associations about the ban so they can pass the word on to locals and visitors.