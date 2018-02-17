"Not My President Day" Rally in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md--A local organization in Worcester County, took their voices to the streets as they rallied against President Trump.

The Indivisible Worcester group hosted a "Not My President's Day" rally.

It's just a few days before President's day and at this rally, it was visible how people feel about President Trump.

The group, Indivisble Worcester Maryland, flooded Ocean City's boardwalk to resist President Trump's agenda.

Organizer of the rally, Susan Buyer, says she worries for the future of the nation and hopes the rally brings justice.

"The 45th president really does not march or align with many of the great presidents in the past and we want to call that to people's attention," says Susan Buyer.

While demonstrators brought their grievances to the forefront, President Trump supporter, Dominick Bapa has a different take.

"I just came to voice my opinion because I believe in our president, I don't believe in a day where you should have a "not my presidents day" rally. That's dividing the country," says Bapa.

Demonstrators say this isn't division, it's their right.



"I'm not out here because of a particular party or my candidate lost, I'm here because he is an embarrassment to our country," says Jane Klwski.

A march demonstrators hope will bring justice and educate individuals about the need to vote.