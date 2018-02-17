Delaware State Auditor Does Not Seek Re-election

DOVER, De.- Delaware state auditor, Tom Wagner, has announced he will not seek re-election this year. Wagner was appointed to the position in 1989 and was elected to his seventh term in 2014.

He’s one of two Republicans elected to statewide office. Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Kathy McGuinness and former state Rep. Dennis Williams, both Democrats, are running for auditor.

"It was a bittersweet moment for me surrounded by friends and family in the county where my political career began more then 30 years ago when I ran for Mayor of Camden," Wagner said in a statement regarding the 2018 election.

Wagner goes on to say his decision to not run is based on health concerns that will eventually lead him to have a kidney transplant.

"It would not be fair to the citizens of Delaware or the Republican Party to run for re-election knowing that I cannot dedicate 110% of my time and energy to this critical role in state government," Wagner said.