Police Investigating Pocomoke American Legion Shooting

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- Pocomoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the American Legion early Sunday morning.

According to the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, police responded to the American Legion on Bypass Road just after 1 a.m. to reports of shots fired. Police said they learned that multiple shots had been fired in the parking lot, and one woman had been injured. Monique Douglas, 28, was injured by a bullet while she was sitting in her car and was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, police said. Douglas is currently receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police's Crime Scene Technicians also responded to the scene, where they processed numerous shell casings. Police ask anyone with more information to call the Worcester Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111 or Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.