Greenwood Deputy Fire Chief Dies

GREENWOOD, Del. - A well-known and loved deputy fire chief in Delaware has died.

The Greenwood Fire Company posted an announcement on its website Sunday night, saying their Deputy Chief Thomas "Tommy" Jones passed away Sunday.

It is not yet clear how he died.

Fire companies from across Delmarva shared that post throughout the morning, sending their condolences.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. The Greenwood Fire Company says it will share the arrangements once they've been decided.