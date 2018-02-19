Flu Death Toll in Delaware Rises

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) - Delaware public health officials say the death toll from the flu has risen to 18.

Officials are reporting eight new deaths, six in the past week and two others that occurred earlier in the flu season but were just recently reported.

All of the six individuals who died last week were from New Castle County, and none had gotten the flu vaccine. All but one had underlying health conditions. The two previous deaths involved Kent County residents, both with multiple underlying health conditions and neither having been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, officials say another 1,268 lab-confirmed flu cases were recorded between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10, bringing this flu season's total to 4,235.

Last season's final tally of 4,590 was the highest number of seasonal cases since record-keeping began in 2004.