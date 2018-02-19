Onancock Bridge Construction Complete Ahead of Schedule

ONANCOCK, Va.- Construction on the Mount Prospect Avenue Bridge in Onancock, Va. finished up 67 days ahead of schedule. Work began on the bridge, which connects two neighborhoods in the small town, back on November 6, 2017.

The bridge was first built in 1951, which meant it was time to make some repairs. Nearly $750,000 was pumped into the project to fix bridge supports, replace the sheet piling, and pave the roadway.

Some people in town say the timing couldn't be more perfect.

"The tourists will be coming in soon, with the boats and everything. so anytime you can get something done early and have it back to normal it's better," Onancock native, Terri Lynn Redmond, said.

The early finish on the bridge is also having an affect on one local business that sits just feet from the bridge.

"We're definitely going to get some more foot traffic. People walking their dogs by, riding their bikes through, they like to make the big loop and end up coming out here to Mallards at the wharf," Onancock native, Constantine Stephano said.

According to Virginia Department of Transportation, the Mount Prospect Avenue Bridge was also partially reconstructed back in 1978.