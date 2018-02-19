Bill Pushing for Study of Polluted Air Worries Some Chicken Farmers

SALISBURY, Md. - Tractors full of chicken fertilizer were busy rolling through Mary Lou Brown's farm on Monday.

Just one of many duties farmers like Brown say they work through every year, and now, one more could be on its way.

Some Maryland lawmakers are pushing the Community Healthy Air Act - a bill bringing together a team of experts tasked to study chicken farm pollution.

It's a bill Brown says won't help her.

"It takes time away from the farm and from me doing the job properly," Brown said.

But some like Monica Brooks and daughter, Bella, argue not so.

"As a mom, I think it is very needed. That's what I'm fighting for. Our kids lungs are still developing and so they're most at risk," Brooks said.

Brooks says poor air quality has contributed to her daughter's asthma and passing the bill will be a step toward figuring out the cause.

"We want Delmarva to be a good place to live for everyone," Brooks said.

A good place for mother and daughter, but not for Brown, who says passing the bill will only push farmers out of business and out of the state.

"And as a result, we will have no control over how that food is produced," Brown said.