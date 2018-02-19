Seaford Drinking Water Confirmed Safe

SEAFORD, Del. – The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Division of Public Health and the city of Seaford confirmed Monday the city’s public water is safe for drinking, cooking and other everyday use.

According to the release, DNREC and DPH conducted tests on all three of the city’s wells out of an abundance of caution after wells in nearby Blades were found to have elevated levels of perfluorinated compounds, also known as PFC’s, a toxic compound that could cause various health issues.