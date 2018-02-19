Delaware Police Ask For Public's Help to Find a Wanted Sex Offender

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit is currently asking for the public's help to find a wanted sex offender.

Officers say they are looking for 36-year-old George F. Morgan Jr., of Seaford. Morgan is described as 5-foot-3, 130 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.

According to troopers, Morgan is a registered sex offender who is currently wanted for failure to re-register. His last known whereabouts was in Seaford, Del.

If anyone knows the location of Morgan or any information, they are asked to contact Detective M. Bailey at (302) 741-8082.