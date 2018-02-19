Dover Officials Work to Identify Wastewater Pump Station Failure

DOVER, Del. - All six pumps at the Dover Wastewater Pump Station 7 failed on Monday afternoon, according to city officials.

Public Affairs and Emergency Services Coordinator Kay Sass says it's highly unusual that all six pumps would fail, but the city is doing the best they can to figure out the issue quickly.

An access road off of Route 13 was shut down while crews worked to temporarily fix the issue. The issue affected one local business, Schuckers. Sass said the city borrowed Kent County's 8-inch bypass pump to keep wastewater flowing and to help drain out the station so the pumps can be inspected. Additionally, crews were manually draining sewage from nearby areas and county wastewater was rerouted to other stations.

In the evening, Sass says, a 10-inch bypass pump was delivered to Pump Station 7 from Bridgeport, New Jersey to help get things moving more efficiently. That bypass pump will be in place until the city can figure out what caused the failure.

"We have no idea at all right now what caused this to go out. So once they're able to access the pumps, get them out, find out what's happening, get them repaired and get them back in, then we can get the bypass pumps off and just run like we normally do," Sass said.

Sass says it could be a couple days of working around the clock until any cause is determined by officials in Dover. The city does want to stress that this is a wastewater pump station, no drinking or tap water will be affected by the issue, according to Sass.