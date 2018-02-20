Delaware Juvenile Charged in Shooting Death of 18-year-old

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A juvenile has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Delaware.



The unidentified minor fatally shot the man in the upper chest around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after an altercation in the 500 block of New Street in Middletown. The minor is also charged with possessing a firearm while committing a felony.



The minor is being held on $160,000 cash bail. Middletown Police Capt. William Texter tells WBOC media partner Delaware State News the juvenile's information won't be released unless they're charged as an adult per department policy.

The 18-year-old shot Sunday was Middletown's third gun violence victim this year, according to media reports.