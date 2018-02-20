Cambridge House Fire Causes Estimated $100K in Damage

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said unattended cooking is to blame for a Cambridge house fire.

According to officials, the fire at 712 Glasgow St. was reported by a neighbor around 9 a.m. Monday.

It took 65 firefighters around 90 minutes to control the two-alarm blaze, which originated in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported, but officials estimate the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.