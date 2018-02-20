New Waterfront Hotel Breaks Ground in O.C.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The location of a new waterfront hotel that recently broke ground in Ocean City is raising some eyebrows with neighbors in the downtown area.

The Cambria Hotel is being built in the vacant lot that sits just north of the Route 50 drawbridge, meaning it will be one of the first things drivers see headed into town.

Brian Plimack, who lives just behind the development, said the hotel is too much of a drastic change to the town's skyline.

"As you're coming into Ocean City over the bridge, especially people who have never been here, and they want to see the beautiful skyline ... the first thing they're going to see is this new building on the water," said Plimack.

The Cambria Hotel will stand eight stories tall and is approximately 150,000-square-feet.

Project architect Keith Fisher said it will be complete with a bayfront boardwalk, restaurant, and connecting indoor and outdoor pools.

"It's a visual that I think is an important visual comparatively speaking, as opposed to what's there now," said Fisher.

Fisher said he worked closely with town officials to make sure the space was not overdeveloped.

"It's going to become a destination. It'll bring people to this one spot. It'll certainly have enough room for people to walk," said Fisher. "So view to and from is a consideration, but that's not all that goes into smart growth," said Fisher.

Bob Banach of Ocean City said the new hotel means economic development for the town.

"Baltimore, Philadelphia, D.C. -- they all love Ocean City and coming down here, and we need to be able to handle it when they come down here," said Banach.

The Cambria Hotel is expected to open its doors in summer 2019.