Delaware Approves $4.3M in Grants for Downtown Development

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- More than $53 million worth of redevelopment projects are planned in Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown and Laurel, boosted by $4.3 million from a taxpayer-funded grant program designed to spur downtown development.

Private developers and at least one religious organization will share the grants announced Monday for the projects.



The program was created in 2014.



In Wilmington, planned projects include a renovation of the bar inside the Queen Theater and redevelopment of a vacant building into a hotel and restaurant. Other projects include a medical office building in Dover being built by Faithworks LLC and a building in Georgetown being converted into a laundry facility, beauty salon, apartments and office space.