Police Conducting Investigation After Finding Man's Body Near Dover

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police detectives are conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found near Dover on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:26 a.m., troopers were called to respond to the 300 block of Kitts Hummock Road, for the report of an unresponsive person. Upon their arrival, troopers located the man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

The victim's body has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

This incident remains under investigation by Delaware State Police and further information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with any information in reference to this investigation is asked to please contact Detective D. Grassi at 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.