Owners Bit, Delaware officials Warn of Rabid Pit Bull

HOUSTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Public health officials say a pit bull in central Delaware tested positive for rabies after biting its two adult owners.



Officials said Tuesday that the two victims were bitten while attempting to put the dog in a kennel and the animal became aggressive towards them. The animal was not leashed when outside, and that the home in Houston has no fenced backyard, so it is not possible to determine how or when the animal became infected, according to officials.



Authorities say the dog, which also did not have a current rabies vaccination, was a medium-sized adult male, red and tan with white markings.

The dog was euthanized after being tested and the two people bitten by it have begun treatment.



Officials are advising anyone in the Houston area who thinks they might have come in contact with the rabid dog should immediately contact a doctor or call the Division of Public Health's Rabies Program at 302-744-4995.



Anyone with a pet that may have been bitten by the dog should call a veterinarian 302-744-4995.