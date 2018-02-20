City of Salisbury Looks to Make Biking Easier

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury has launched a new bike share program.

The program allows people to rent bikes throughout the city.

The campus of Salisbury University has already received some bikes and come Thursday you'll be seeing bright orange bikes throughout Downtown Salisbury as well.

It's a process made simple... all through your phone.

Bike company SPIN showed WBOC how to rent the bikes through three easy steps.

First, you download the "Spin" app on your smartphone. Next, you can see the location of bikes in your area through little orange circles. After you locate a bike, you'll be able to unlock it by scanning a bar code.

It is something that David Wong from Spin said makes this so much more convenient.

"I really think its the technology, too... the fact that you can go to and bicycle and be able to pick up a bicycle anywhere," Wong said.

The bikes are 50 cents for each half hour for Salisbury University students and $1 every half hour for everyone else.

SU's Wayne Shelton said he thinks this program will be a hit.

"More importantly there is a $14 unlimited monthly membership for 30 minute rides... So, individuals can ride one way, lock and it and ride back and do it multiple times in a month for a flat fee of 14...We think that's going to be a real hit."

The City of Salisbury will officially launch the bike share program Thursday at 9:30 a.m.