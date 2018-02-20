Sussex County Council Approves $1.5 Million Loan for Sports Comp - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex County Council Approves $1.5 Million Loan for Sports Complex

Posted: Feb 20, 2018 4:30 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council voted 3-2 to award a $1.5 million loan to the Sussex Sports Center Foundation. The loan paves the way for a new sports complex to be built on 56 acres off Sand Hill Road in Georgetown.

"This is the final step with the county but first step of many," Sussex Sports Center Foundation Vice President Bobby Horsey told WBOC. "Now we have to go start securing some private funding sources to raise our million and a half."

The foundation must use $1.5 million of their own funds before receiving any county money, according to the loan agreement. County Administrator Todd Lawson said the county will have a lien on the property and the option to take it over in ten years. Additionally, two people representing Sussex County will be on the foundation's board. The foundation will not be required to make any payments on the county loan for the first ten years. 

The council voted to enter the loan agreement after entering a Memorandum of Understanding last month and nearly an hour of heated debate on Tuesday. Councilman Rob Arlett said he supported the idea but felt the process wasn't open enough to the public.

"I haven't even fully vetted it myself personally. We just got it Saturday," he said. "So for that reason I'm going to have to vote no."

The other opposing vote was Sam Wilson, who also felt the public wasn't involved enough. He questioned if the project was worth the money. 

"Why are we in such a rush to spend a million and a half dollars of taxpayers money?" he asked his council members. 

But I.G. Burton, Michael Vincent and George Cole outweighed the two with yes votes, saying the project was a good public-private partnership and created potential economic development. Vincent said the project could pave the way for future parks and recreation activities by the county.

A big supporter of the complex is Georgetown Mayor Bill West. The town council voted 5-0 to provide ten years of support in myriad ways from police protection and water to letting the complex use a pump station that currently exists on the property. After the vote, West expressed his excitement to WBOC, saying the project will bring people into town for meals and lodging, if they're part of a visiting team. 

"They come here, they have to have a place to stay. They have to have food. They have to have gas," he said. "That has an impact not only on Georgetown but to put 700 people in this community means its going to affect the whole county."

The sports complex will contain eight fields, a 3.1 mile trail and three pickelball courts. Horsey says they plan to open it in Spring 2019.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices