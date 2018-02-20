Sussex County Council Discusses Special Events Ordinance

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- After months of conversations, a delayed public hearing, and an extended public comment period, Sussex County's special events ordinance may undergo some changes.

On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council discussed the ordinance with county employees tasked with changing the existing ordinance. The ordinance clarifies what constitutes a special event and puts in a new framework for approving such events. Council George Cole stated that he felt the ordinance should reflect the variety of events that would fall under it.

"If you're having one to 200 [people], or 50 to whatever number, and then over that number a certain [threshold], there should be other requirements of it," he said. "I just can't see that one size fits all for these special events."

Councilman Rob Arlett said it was important to him that the ordinance reflected the many special events that non-profits host.

"The mind set, I think, of the community is if we clamp down on what we've done in the past, we are clamping down for opportunities for these organizations to continue to do good in this community," he said. "So as we move forward with the adjusting of the ordinance, let's keep that in mind."

County employees have been working on the ordinance since last fall after it came to light that the current ordinance may not be legally defensible. They'll now make changes or amendments to the ordinance before bringing it back to the county council for a vote. There is no estimate yet on when that vote could take place.