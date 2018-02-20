First Eight National Folk Festival Performers Announced

SALISBURY, Md.- The National Folk Festival announced its first group of eight artists who will perform at the event taking place in Salisbury on on Sept. 7-9.

The festival will welcome nearly 350 artists to downtown, including dancers, musicians, storytellers, and craftspeople. The National Folk Festival will also being staying in Salisbury for the next three years.

The 30 musical groups will be performing on seven different outdoor stages during the free, three-day public festival.

The eight artists announced Tuesday include Clinton Fearon, Imamyar Hasanov and Abbos Kosimov, Mariachi Los Camperos, Marquise Knox, Michael Clevland and Flamekeeper, Orquesta SCC, The Quebe Sisters, and Sounds of Korea.

The performers come from a variety of backgrounds, from bluegrass to salsa, and reggae to mariachi.

"I don't know of any other event where you can go and you can really feel like you're experiencing the entire nation in one weekend," said Julia Olin, executive director for the National Council for the Traditional Artist.

The artists were chosen by a group of people on Delmarva who came together to serve as the local Musical Programming Advisory Committee. They assisted with the National Council for the Traditional Arts.

To learn more about each artist and hear about their backgrounds and stories, you can visit the National Folk Festival here.